Spurs keeper Lloris out for four weeks

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set for four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Lloris was substituted during the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Everton on the opening day of the season, with Michel Vorm taking his place.

Spurs tweeted on Wednesday that tests on the France international show he is likely to be out for around a month.

Lloris will to miss back-to-back home games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, while he is also a doubt for September's trip to Stoke City and Tottenham's opening Champions League group game.

Following further assessment of the hamstring injury sustained by Hugo, we can confirm he's expected to be out of action for around 4 weeks.August 16, 2016

The 29-year-old was an ever-present captain for his country at Euro 2016, but is now primed to sit out an September 1 friendly against Italy and the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Belarus.

A statement on Tottenham's official website read: "Following further assessment and scans of the left hamstring injury sustained by Hugo Lloris in the 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday, we can confirm he is expected to be out of action for around four weeks.



"Our captain left the field during the first half at Goodison Park and our medical team will continue to monitor his progress during his rehabilitation to determine when he will be ready to return to training."



Lloris, capped 82 times by France, has not missed a Premier League game since Spurs' 1-0 loss at Manchester United on the opening day of last season.