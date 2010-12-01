Spurs linked with Adebayor loan move

The 26-year-old forward has been out-of-favour with City boss Roberto Mancini for much of this season and is widely tipped to leave Eastlands when the winter transfer window reopens on New Year's Day.

Italian giants Juventus were believed to be leading the chase to end the big Togo striker's City nightmare, but Spurs boss Harry Redknapp is thought to be keen on taking Adebayor to White Hart Lane on loan with a view to a permanent move at the end of the season.

A Spurs insider told The Sun: "There is a real chance we could land Manu in the transfer window, although a lot does depend on who pays his wages.

"City expect us to pay the bulk but the big question is how far our board are prepared to go."

However, Adebayor's £160,000 weekly wage could prove the stumbling block for Redknapp, which is thought to be double what anyone else is earning at White Hart Lane.

But the Blues appear keen to do business and move Adebayor out of the door in January, despite locking horns with the North London club for a coveted top four spot in the Premier League this season.

Having managed 14 goals in his first season with City last year, rumours of a rift with Mancini have seen Adebayor's first-team opportunities largely limited to Europa League, where four of his five goals this season have come.

And with Redknapp failing to land strikers such as Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Luis Fabiano and Luis Suarez over the last six months, Adebayor could be the right option at the right time, should a compromise on his wages be found.

