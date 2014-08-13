Spurs sign Yedlin from Seattle Sounders
Tottenham have secured the signing of full-back DeAndre Yedlin on a four-year contract from Seattle Sounders.
The Premier League club announced the news on Wednesday, with Yedlin set to remain with the Sounders before moving to White Hart Lane in time for the 2015-16 campaign.
Yedlin made three appearances for the United States at the recent World Cup in Brazil - all as a substitute - as Jurgen Klinsmann's men progressed to the second round before an extra-time defeat to Belgium.
And the 21-year-old revealed he had spoken to his national coach about the move to Tottenham after Klinsmann enjoyed two spells at the club in the 1990s.
"I've talked to Jurgen Klinsmann a lot about this move and he supports it, which was one of the big reasons behind the decision," he said.
"It's a great team with a new coach and a style that suits the way I play. That's a big reason I made the decision.
"The facilities are the best in Europe, if not the world. It's a great team. I'm very excited.
"I'm very excited to come to the Premier League and challenge myself against some of the best players in the world."
