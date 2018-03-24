Spurs star Kane the world's best player, claims Son

Harry Kane has been described as the best player in the world by his Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min.

Kane has scored 24 Premier League goals this season, but the incredible form of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks set to deny the England international a third consecutive Golden Boot.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has regularly described Kane as one of the best strikers in world football.

But Son, who struck twice in Tottenham's last league game – a win at Bournemouth, after Kane was withdrawn due to an ankle injury – ranks his colleague even higher.

"Harry Kane is, of course, a very important player for England because he's the best player in the world," Son told Sky Sports.

"This is football, so sometimes you get injuries, but as Tottenham we need to play without Harry. It's very sad but the other players have to be ready.

"I'm not like Harry, I'm just trying to practice every day, but it's a good opportunity to make something happen.

"I've proved a lot of things while at Tottenham in two and a half years, I've enjoyed it a lot and I'm really happy to be there because they work hard and this is what I want."

Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game. Will do everything I can to get back out there asap. March 14, 2018

Of his future at the club, South Korea international Son added: "I've played nearly three years at Tottenham. I've proved a lot of things and I'm just enjoying taking it day by day."