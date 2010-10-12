Spurs still keen on Iaquinta

Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has been repeatedly linked with the 30-year-old target-man over the last year and reports emerging on Tuesday suggest he could be poised to reignite his interest in Iaquinta after failing to land a striker over the summer.

Iaquinta's agent Andrea D'Amico went as far as to confirm Redknapp's interest but denied that any move to White Hart Lane for his client was imminent.

"Vincenzo is being tracked by several clubs — including Tottenham — who have been interested in the player for a long time," D'Amico told Itasport.

"Having said that, nobody has called me directly."

Despite having the likes of Jermain Defoe, Peter Crouch, Robbie Keane and Roman Pavlyuchenko to call upon, Redknapp has been scouring the market for another front-man ever since Spurs confirmed their qualification for this season’s Champions League.

But after missing out on first-choice targets Luis Fabiano and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Redknapp still feels his squad are too lightweight up front to fight for honours in all four competitions this year.

Iaquinta recently scored a blistering 25-yard drive for Juventus, as the Old Lady drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the Europa League.

Juve are believed to be looking for around £10.5-million for the giant striker, who has 18-months left on his current contract.

By James Martini