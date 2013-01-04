Spurs strike early to agree Holtby deal

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Germany Under-21 captain Lewis Holtby to join the club in July from Bundesliga side Schalke, subject to a medical," Tottenham said in a statement on their website.

Holtby, who will be out of contract at the end of the current season, began his professional career with Alemannia Aachen before securing a move to Schalke in 2009.

The 22-year-old creative midfielder has made 75 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen-based club in all competitions and scored 11 goals. He has three senior caps for Germany.