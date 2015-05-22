Spurs to support Adebayor over family issues

Tottenham have allowed Emmanuel Adebayor to miss Sunday's final Premier League clash at Everton in order for the striker to return home and deal with family issues.

On Wednesday, Adebayor posted on his Facebook page that he had considered suicide over the personal issues, after publishing two earlier posts hitting out at some of his family members.

Mauricio Pochettino takes his Spurs side to Goodison Park hoping to leapfrog Liverpool and end the campaign in fifth, but they will have to do so without Adebayor, whom the coach has given permission to go back to Togo.

"This is a private life and if it's true it is difficult for me to comment on," Pochettino said.

"It is difficult for him and for that we let him go to Togo and fix his problems with his family. I spoke with him early in this week.

"It was a difficult moment. It is hard for him. It is normal he is sad."

On whether Adebayor would remain at White Hart Lane next season, Pochettino said: "This is a different problem.

"One problem is his private live, the other is the sports side and always we need to take a decision for the future of the club. But we take a decision on the player's future not at this moment."