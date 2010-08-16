Spurs tipped to beat Young Boys
By Gregg Davies
Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to give BSC Young Boys a beating on Tuesday as Harry Redknapp's side enter the Champions League for the first time.
FourFourTwo's betting partner, Paddy Power make Spurs 8/11 to win the first leg in Switzerland on Tuesday and 1/7 to make it to the group stages of the competition.
The group phase is Tottenham’s most likely stage of elimination at 11/10, with odds of 4/1 available for them not to make it past Young Boys.
A last 16 exit is 11/2, while it's 40/1 for Spurs to go all the way to Wembley and lift the famous trophy next May.
Exclusively for this game, Paddy Power is bringing back a popular novelty bet from Euro 2008 – who will be pulled off first at the Wankdorf Stadium - now known as the Stade de Suisse?
Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe lead the first Spurs substitution market at 4/1, with Aaron Lennon at 11/2.
Bienvenu is 7/1 to give Spurs a warm welcome to Champions League football by scoring the first goal of the game in a market led by Jermain Defoe at 9/2.
Peter Crouch is 11/2 to continue his recent scoring form off the pitch with the first goal on it.
Spurs Champions League Stage of Elimination
4/1 Qualifiers
11/10 Group Stages
3/1 Last 16
11/2 Quarter Finals
12/1 Semi Finals
33/1 Runner-Up
40/1 Winner
YOUNG BOYS V SPURS
To Reach Group Stage
1/7 Spurs
4/1 Young Boys
1st Leg Betting
4/1 Young Boys
5/2 Draw
8/11 Spurs
9/1 Spurs To Come From Behind & Win
13/2 Spurs To Come From Behind & Draw
1st Spurs Player To Be Subbed
4/1 Crouch, Defoe
11/2 Lennon
15/2 Keane, Pavyluchenko
9/1 Modric
12/1 Dos Santos, Huddlestone, Dawson
16/1 Kranjcar, King
20/1 Corluka, Ekotto, Palacios
28/1 Bassong
33/1 O’Hara
40.1 Gomes
10/1 No Spurs sub
First Goalscorer
9/2 Defoe
5/1 Keane
11/2 Crouch
7/1 Bienvenu
9/1 M Schneuwly
9/1 Modric
