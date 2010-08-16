Spurs tipped to beat Young Boys

FourFourTwo's betting partner, Paddy Power make Spurs 8/11 to win the first leg in Switzerland on Tuesday and 1/7 to make it to the group stages of the competition.

The group phase is Tottenham’s most likely stage of elimination at 11/10, with odds of 4/1 available for them not to make it past Young Boys.

A last 16 exit is 11/2, while it's 40/1 for Spurs to go all the way to Wembley and lift the famous trophy next May.

Exclusively for this game, Paddy Power is bringing back a popular novelty bet from Euro 2008 – who will be pulled off first at the Wankdorf Stadium - now known as the Stade de Suisse?

Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe lead the first Spurs substitution market at 4/1, with Aaron Lennon at 11/2.

Bienvenu is 7/1 to give Spurs a warm welcome to Champions League football by scoring the first goal of the game in a market led by Jermain Defoe at 9/2.

Peter Crouch is 11/2 to continue his recent scoring form off the pitch with the first goal on it.

Spurs Champions League Stage of Elimination

4/1 Qualifiers

11/10 Group Stages

3/1 Last 16

11/2 Quarter Finals

12/1 Semi Finals

33/1 Runner-Up

40/1 Winner

YOUNG BOYS V SPURS

To Reach Group Stage

1/7 Spurs

4/1 Young Boys

1st Leg Betting

4/1 Young Boys

5/2 Draw

8/11 Spurs

9/1 Spurs To Come From Behind & Win

13/2 Spurs To Come From Behind & Draw

1st Spurs Player To Be Subbed

4/1 Crouch, Defoe

11/2 Lennon

15/2 Keane, Pavyluchenko

9/1 Modric

12/1 Dos Santos, Huddlestone, Dawson

16/1 Kranjcar, King

20/1 Corluka, Ekotto, Palacios

28/1 Bassong

33/1 O’Hara

40.1 Gomes

10/1 No Spurs sub

First Goalscorer

9/2 Defoe

5/1 Keane

11/2 Crouch

7/1 Bienvenu

9/1 M Schneuwly

9/1 Modric

