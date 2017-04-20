Spurs' U23 coach Ehiogu in hospital after training-ground collapse

Tottenham's Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has been transferred to hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground.

The incident occurred on Thursday, with Spurs confirming the news via their official Twitter account.

"We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today," Spurs posted.

"Our Under-23’s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information."

We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today. April 20, 2017

Get well soon, !Everyone at wishing you a speedy recovery. April 20, 2017

Ehiogu, a former England international, made 355 Premier League appearances during spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.