St Johnstone boss Wright focused on result against Hearts after Hamilton win

Tommy Wright wants St Johnstone to build on their first Ladbrokes Premiership win of the season when Hearts visit McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

Substitute Callum Hendry’s 89th-minute winner against Hamilton on Saturday secured Saints a 3-2 home victory, their first triumph in 10 league games.

Saints are still bottom of the table with seven points but boss Wright is hoping to get another win which would see them leapfrog the Gorgie side.

The Northern Irishman said: “I expect them to take a lot of confidence from it, they should take a lot of confidence from it.

“We certainly didn’t play like a team that haven’t had a league victory and were bottom of the table.

“This is just the start. It is small steps.

“I said to them after the game, obviously enjoy your victory, give yourself a pat on the back.

“You will be able to go home to your family and friends with a smile on your face but get ready to go again on Monday.

“For me, Hamilton is gone now.

“My focus is Hearts and it has been since the final whistle on Saturday and that’s where the players’ focus should be – another opportunity to get three points.

“I always set targets at the start of the season like the first win. It has taken a helluva lot longer than what I would have liked and get to 10 points.

“Now we have an opportunity to get to 10 points and that’s what we have to go out and try to do.

“My concern is to get above Hearts and increase the pressure on them. I expect a tough game.”