St Johnstone duo a minor doubt for Hearts clash

David Wotherspoon and Murray Davidson both have niggles ahead of St Johnstone’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts.

However, both midfielders are expected to make the McDiarmid Park contest.

Defender Liam Gordon (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Jamie Walker could make the bench for Hearts after recovering from a fractured leg.

Glenn Whelan, Aidy White and Loic Damour could also feature in the squad following injury but Steven Naismith is just behind them in his recovery.

Jake Mulraney (ankle), Peter Haring (groin), Craig Halkett (knee), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Henderson, Wighton, Walker, Damour, White, Doyle.