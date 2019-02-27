St Mirren midfielder Greg Tansey charged with serious foul play
St Mirren midfielder Greg Tansey faces a two-game suspension after being charged with serious foul play for his tackle on Hearts’ Clevid Dikamona on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Englishman was booked by referee Don Robertson for his challenge late in the first-half of the 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw at Tynecastle.
After being issued with a fast track notice of complaint, Tansey faces a hearing on Thursday to determine whether his card will be upgraded and he will serve a ban.
The Buddies player has been charged with allegedly breaching disciplinary Rule 200 – A1 Serious Foul Play.
St Mirren, who are bottom of the table, welcome Livingston on Saturday.
