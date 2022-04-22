St Mirren without defender Charles Dunne for Hibernian game due to foot injury
By PA Staff published
St Mirren defender Charles Dunne will miss the visit of Hibernian and likely the remainder of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.
Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick returns from suspension while Greg Kiltie has trained all week after injury and Ryan Flynn returned to training on Thursday.
Scott Tanser is battling for fitness while Matt Millar remains out with a tendon injury.
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous drops out again through suspension as he serves the third game of his four-match league ban.
Josh Doig has returned to training after a knock but Darren McGregor, Drey Wright, Christian Doidge and Demetri Mitchell are all still out.
Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are both out for the season following knee surgery.
