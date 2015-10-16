Stade Francais end Top 14 losing streak

Stade Francais ended their three-game losing streak in the Top 14 by seeing off Castres 22-9.

The defending champions have struggled for form so far this season but were always in control of Friday's encounter, fly-half Jules Plisson kicking 17 of Stade Francais' points in a routine win that lifted them off the bottom and out of the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table Clermont Auvergne maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign by claiming a bonus-point victory over Pau.

Clermont outscored Pau, who had Vincent Campo and Marika Vunibaka sin-binned, five tries to one, David Strettle, Loic Jacquet and Camille Gerondeau scoring and Sebastien Vahaamahina crossing for a double in a 35-10 victory.

Montpellier are still second after a 30-19 success at Grenoble.

The visitors led 13-12 with half an hour to play despite Grenoble having seen Jonathan Best sent to the sin bin in the 34th minute.

A Benoit Paillaugue penalty edged Montpellier further ahead before the teams traded penalty tries, with Marvin O'Connor going over late on to settle the encounter.

Third-placed Toulouse ran in five tries and Toby Flood scored 15 points in a 39-22 defeat of La Rochelle, who saw Jordan Seneca sent off five minutes from time.

Johan Goosen and Louis Dupichot scored tries as Racing Metro made if four wins from five by beating Oyonnax 18-9.

Elsewhere, Baptiste Serin kicked 26 points in Bordeaux Begles' 31-16 win at struggling Agen.