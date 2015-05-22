Stankovic denies talk of Inter return

Udinese assistant coach Dejan Stankovic has distanced himself from a return to Inter, though the Serb will not rule out a future move to Milan.

Stankovic is working alongside former Inter boss Andrea Stramaccioni at Stadio Friuli this season after hanging up his boots in 2013, and the 36-year-old has already been linked with a return to the San Siro.

The 36-year-old called time on his career after nine years at Inter, where he won 15 trophies, including five Serie A titles and the UEFA Champions League.

But talk of a reunion with Inter coach Roberto Mancini is premature, according to Stankovic, who said: "An article came out claiming I would be reunited with Mancini on the bench, but that's light years away from it actually happening.

"I am fully concentrated on these last two games of the season with Udinese but you never know in life.

"Is Mancini the right man to relaunch Inter? Absolutely the right man for the job."

Inter are eighth in the standings, four points adrift of Genoa, who occupy the sixth and final UEFA Europa League qualifying spot with two matches remaining.

Stankovic added: "I hope with all my heart that Inter can qualify for the Europa League.

"I have a weak spot for Inter, which is only normal, as I played there for 10 years and know the club well. I wish them all the best."