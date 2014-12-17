Starke, Gaudino sign new Bayern contracts

Starke has been back-up to Manuel Neuer for the Bundesliga leaders this season in the absence of Pepe Reina, but he has yet to make an appearance in any competition.

The 33-year-old has not started for Bayern since March when Neuer was rested in the build-up to Bayern's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United.

However, despite his lack of activity, Starke has been rewarded with a new deal by the club and will continue his battle with Neuer, Reina and Leopold Zingerle.

Bayern also confirmed on Wednesday that 18-year-old Gianluca Gaudino has signed his first professional contract.

The midfielder has made six appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season and has agreed a four-year contract that keeps him with the club until 2018.