Starke, Gaudino sign new Bayern contracts
Bayern Munich reserve goalkeeper Tom Starke has agreed a new contract that will see him stay at the Allianz Arena until 2016.
Starke has been back-up to Manuel Neuer for the Bundesliga leaders this season in the absence of Pepe Reina, but he has yet to make an appearance in any competition.
The 33-year-old has not started for Bayern since March when Neuer was rested in the build-up to Bayern's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United.
However, despite his lack of activity, Starke has been rewarded with a new deal by the club and will continue his battle with Neuer, Reina and Leopold Zingerle.
Bayern also confirmed on Wednesday that 18-year-old Gianluca Gaudino has signed his first professional contract.
The midfielder has made six appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season and has agreed a four-year contract that keeps him with the club until 2018.
