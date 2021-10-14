Stephen Glass grateful for Aberdeen backing amid winless run

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is grateful for the backing of the Dons board as he looks for a much-needed win in Dundee.

The club have gone nine games without a victory ahead of their trip to face the team at the bottom of the cinch Premiership, who are still looking for their first three points.

Glass said: “We have had a lot of support from within and outwith the club, but the significant voices were in the club.

“Dave Cormack, the chairman, and people like Stewart Milne and Craig Brown, board members, have been very supportive because they can see what we are trying to do and the way that we work.

“I know that counts for nothing if you don’t get the results at the end of the day.

“But when people can see that there is a process in place and we are getting the best that we can out of the players, there is a team that looks like it is going to produce, we are not scratching for answers, the support is real.

“The backing has been there to bring people in and we are grateful for it.”