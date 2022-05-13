Stephen Robinson hails injury-hit St Mirren’s progress

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has praised his players for making progress on the park battling through injury problems.

Robinson’s side have secured three consecutive clean sheets and are looking to retain eighth place in the cinch Premiership when they travel to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Saints have been without the likes of Charles Dunne, Matt Millar, Jordan Jones and Connor Ronan in recent weeks and others have been playing through the pain barrier.

Robinson told St Mirren TV: “We have to try and finish eighth, which would be one of the better finishes for the club for a while, and then build for next season again.

“We have real limited numbers so credit to the boys that are playing with injuries. There are players who are sitting on the bench, like Eamonn Brophy, Alan Power and Richard Tait, who are really struggling with injections. So that’s credit to them.

“With our limited numbers, I think we have done well. We have kept clean sheets and we look a lot more organised, but we need to that little bit of invention and quality, and we will do that over the summer as well.”