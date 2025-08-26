Newcastle United suffer major squad crisis ahead of Leeds United fixture as key men set for extended spell out

Eddie Howe is without several key players

Newcastle are set to miss a number of important first-team players to injury and suspension over the coming weeks.

The Magpies were beaten by a stoppage-time Rio Ngumoha strike at St. James' Park on Monday night in a game which saw Newcastle suffer a number of casualties.

Eddie Howe's side were forced to settle for nothing at full-time, despite valiantly drawing level after Anthony Gordon had been shown a straight red card during the first half.

Newcastle lose several key players to injury and suspension

Rio Ngumoha celebrates Liverpool's winner at St. James' Park (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle will be without the England winger, who has deputised in an emergency striker role due to Alexander Isak's absence from selection, for three matches due to suspension, but Gordon is not the only absentee for the Magpies' visit to Elland Road this weekend.

Fabian Schar suffered a concussion during the match against Liverpool and is likely to be prevented from playing at Leeds, per the Premier League's mandatory head injury protocols.

Jacob Ramsey is set for an important role with new side Newcastle over the coming weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Howe admitted the injury diagnosis did not look good for Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, both of whom were substituted in the second half.

Tonali appeared to dislocate his shoulder, while Brazil international Joelinton was brought off with a groin issue. Tonali's injury could see the Italian sidelined for an extended period, and the outlook on Joelinton's groin problem was not a positive one either.

New signings Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey are expected to start for Howe's side at Elland Road, however, the Newcastle squad will be down to the bare bones and could be for some time.

Isak's ongoing transfer situation means it is doubtful the Swede returns to face Leeds, too, leaving Will Osula to lead the line.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is expecting to be busy in the final week of the summer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's growing list of absentees could see the club manoeuvre more aggressively in the transfer market before the September 1 deadline.

The north-east club recently saw a £50 million offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected, while Brentford forward Yoane Wissa's asking price remains higher than the Newcastle hierarchy are willing to meet.