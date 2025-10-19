Ray Parlour’s 13-year stint at Arsenal saw him rack up more than 450 appearances and score 32 goals as the ‘Romford Pele’ proved he was more than just a cult favourite in north London.

His everyman quality would serve him well with the fans, but as his career progressed, so did his leadership abilities as he became one of Arsene Wenger’s unsung heroes.

Parlour would hoist up nine major trophies with the Gunners - but which games meant the most to him?

The games that changed Ray Parlour’s life

Parlour made his debut at Anfield in 1992

Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal, First Division, 1992

“My professional debut. At that stage, you’re used to playing reserve games in front of 150 people, then you’re suddenly given your big chance. I made my debut at Anfield – such an iconic ground. You don’t get much more daunting than one of the best stadiums in the world. A few days before, George Graham told me I’d get my chance and, honestly, I just tried not to think about it too much, because I wouldn’t have slept with all the nerves and excitement.

“I remember my dad came to watch – he sat in the directors’ box and said he was so proud to see his boy running out at Anfield. That one means a lot to me.”

Ray Palrour celebrates with Thierry Henry on 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal 4-0 Everton, Premier League, 1998

“Arsene Wenger’s first Double and a brilliant season for me. The Everton game, when we clinched the title, sticks out. We battered them and Tony Adams scored with a lovely half-volley.

“I put in one of my best performances that day, running my socks off, even though I didn’t score. I won Arsenal’s player of the season that year – that’s no easy feat up against Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka.

“But I played my part in an iconic season. I was one of the Invincibles too, but felt at my best during the Double campaign. As soon as a game finished, I just couldn’t wait for us to play the next one.”

Parlour fires home against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea, FA Cup Final, 2002

“Growing up in my house, the FA Cup final was everything. It was the biggest game of the year and one of the only live games you could watch on TV at the time. My parents were really into it, and I’d sit with them and my brothers every year.

“To later play in those games was massive for my whole family. I’d played in the 1993 FA Cup Final, which we won in a replay against Sheffield Wednesday, but I scored in the 2002 final with Chelsea – a nice curling goal too. Scoring in an FA Cup final on your way to winning the trophy is everything that you dreamed of as a kid. One of the best days I’ve ever had.”