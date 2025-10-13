The international break is a time when managers will cross their fingers and hope their star players come back from their travels unscathed.

And this issue has been somewhat exacerbated during the current break, given the fact that the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup is entering the final straight. With 48 teams qualifying for next summer’s expanded tournament, more teams than ever are fighting for a place, which in turn means more players are facing crucial international fixtures over the current break.

The CAF qualification campaign reaches its climax this month, with just the final matches of the group stage taking place, which has meant a number of Premier League stars have been in action.

Tottenham midfielder suffers another setback

Yves Bissouma had been sidelined so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of these players was Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has missed the start of Spurs’ season with a knee injury, but has been stepping up his recovery of late and was able to be called up by Mali, who were looking to qualify from CAF Group I.

Bissouma was deemed fit enough to make his first appearances of the 2025/26 campaign on Sunday when Mali hosted Madagascar and came on as a second-half substitute in the 66th minute with his side 3-0 up.

Bissouma is in the final year of his Spurs deal (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

However, just six minutes after his introduction, the 29-year-old was tackled by an opposition player after intercepting the ball and hit the turf.

Bissouma was seen holding his left ankle and beating the ground out of frustration with his other hand as medical staff came onto the pitch to tend to him.

He then pulled his shirt over his head as his team-mates came to console him before he was taken off on a stretcher.

While the extent of this latest injury setback is not yet known, the former Brighton man has endured a frustrating time of late, with a knee injury seemingly denting his chances of a move away from Spurs in the summer.

Frank's side have spent the international break sitting third in the Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bissouma - who is valued at €25million by Transfermarkt - is now into the final year of his contract and was left out Spurs’ Champions League squad for the league phase of the competiton.

He was also omitted from Thomas Frank’s UEFA Super Cup squad due to persistant lateness and this most recent setback means his Spurs career very much remains in limbo.