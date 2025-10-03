‘I don’t like speaking about sacking managers, but Ruben Amorim could have been fired by Manchester United and we’d have said it’s about time – he’s had everything he needs, he’s not winning enough games to warrant doing the job' Paul Scholes exclusive

Manchester United host Sunderland tomorrow, sitting 14th in the Premier League table after a continuation of their bad form under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils slid to 15th last season after Amorim’s appointment – the club’s lowest finish since their return to the top flight 50 years earlier.

Last weekend they lost 3-1 at Brentford, to leave them on only seven points from their first six games of this season, once again increasing the scrutiny on Amorim.

Paul Scholes gives his thoughts on Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim

Paul Scholes won an incredible 11 Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United, and still deeply cares about the club with which he spent his entire playing career.

FourFourTwo met up with the midfield legend as we visited a recording of his new podcast The Good, The Bad & The Football with his Class of 92 team-mate Nicky Butt and presenter Paddy McGuinness, and asked him to predict where Manchester United might finish this season.

“I’d take top 10 now,” Scholes said. “It’s not been a great start. They can’t seem to put two wins together. Potentially they could do better, but at this point it’s looking unlikely.”

Asked to choose which summer signing he was most excited about, he said: “Bryan Mbeumo. Obviously, he had Premier League experience at Brentford, he looks a really exciting player and a type of player who should get United fans off the edge of their seats.”

Which player from his great Manchester United team would be the first he’d put into the current team? “I’d go for Ryan Giggs,” he said.

“I think Man United at this moment in time are lacking a bit of entertainment. Ryan Giggs lifted people, lifted the crowd and lifted the players around him.”

Amorim under scrutiny

Scholes was also asked his views on Amorim’s current predicament, with the pressure ever increasingly on the Portuguese boss after last weekend’s defeat at Brentford.

“You talk about managers being sacked, and none of us like doing that,” Scholes stressed.

“But if he’d have been sacked on Sunday, I think we’d have all been saying ‘Yeah f***ing hell it’s about time, there’s no surprise to it’.

“I think he did have an excuse last year. He couldn’t train – well, he could train, but every three days they had a game. He’s had everything now, they’ve spent £200m and he’s got three weeks in between games to do everything he wants to do and get his style across.

“There’s just no sign of it getting any better, is there? Look, you’d like him to do well but he’s got to win games of football and he’s not winning enough games of football to warrant doing the job at the minute.”

The Good, The Bad & The Football with Scholes, Butt and McGuinness is a brand-new weekly video podcast, available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube. There will be an in-depth chat with the trio about football and their careers in an upcoming issue of FourFourTwo magazine.