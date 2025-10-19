How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: Live streams, TV channel, preview, kick-off time for blockbuster Premier League fixture

Watch Liverpool vs Man United as under-fire Ruben Amorim takes the Red Devils to the home of the Premier League champions, with all the details here on live streaming and TV coverage globally.

Liverpool vs Man United key information • Date: Sunday, 19 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's not easy to be in charge at Manchester United nowadays and Amorim is experiencing the sharpest points of comparison against the greats.

There's no getting away from it at United – nobody expects Amorim to be Alex Ferguson but operating on the same plane of reality would be a start.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man United in the UK

Liverpool vs Man United is this weekend's Super Sunday match and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

It will also be available with the relevant subscriptions to view on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Liverpool vs Man United in the US

Liverpool vs Man United will be broadcast live in the USA by cable TV channel USA Network.

No cable? No problem. You can use a cord-cutting streaming service to get all the channels online. FourFourTwo recommends using Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Man United through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Man United for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for Liverpool vs Man United today.

One way you could watch for free is to take advantage of the Fubo free trial so you can tune into USA Network, which has the game in the States. You get seven days free, instant access, and you can cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the subscription.

Watch Liverpool vs Man United from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Liverpool vs Man United: Premier League preview

Man United have acquired an incredible list of bad habits in the last decade but one of the worst is the inability to give bitter rivals Liverpool a game.

This regional derby is one of the Premier League's banner fixtures, widely anticipated and usually entertaining but no longer on a knife-edge.

In 2014-15 and 2015-16 United won all four Premier League fixtures. They've beaten Liverpool in the league twice since.

Nevertheless, the last time these teams met at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw as Liverpool strolled towards their second title of the Premier League era.

Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo scored the United goals, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah Liverpool's, on a chilly Sunday afternoon in January.

Arne Slot's Reds are carrying some injuries they could do without. Alisson continues to be sidelined, while a knee injury for young Geovanni Leoni reignited the prospect of Liverpool's interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Ryan Gravenberch is expected to be available after was withdrawn at half time as a precaution by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman during the international break.

Liverpool haven't quite been at their best. Three consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea have thrust their shortcomings into the spotlight but their home form this season has been immaculate and they're only a point behind league leaders Arsenal.

The situation is much more pressing for Amorim and Man United. They've lost as many league matches this season as they've lost, and conceded more goals than they've scored.

'This is Man United' has become a lazy shorthand for ex-players and pundits aghast at what their former club has become but there's nothing Man United about their form this season and last.

More worrying still is the possibility that this really is United.

Liverpool vs Man United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 3-0 Man United

There have been United teams over the years that would always be fancied to buck any trend, any time. This isn't one of them.