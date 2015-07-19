Sterling eyeing City domination

Raheem Sterling believes Manchester City are capable of dominating the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Sterling completed his much-anticipated move from Liverpool to City last week for a reported £49million fee - making him the most expensive English player in history and the club's record signing.

And the 20-year-old England international, who could make his City debut in their International Champions Cup clash against Roma in Melbourne on Tuesday, is relishing the opportunity to challenge on all fronts in Manchester.

"It was about the direction they are going - in recent years they have come a long way," Sterling said.

"They just seem like they are progressing and looking to dominate in England and in Europe.

"[The] Champions League is always a good thing to be involved in. As a young player you want to be challenging yourself in the best competitions, against the best players and with the best players.

"It's a competition that gives me an opportunity to show my ability on the biggest platform.

"This team has great players - it's a really good squad but players like [Sergio] Aguero, [David] Silva and Yaya [Toure] can only improve you."