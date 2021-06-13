Sterling fires England to win over Croatia in Euro 2020 opener

England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to positive start beating Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to take an early lead at the top of Group D.

The Three Lions started the brighter of the two teams and almost went ahead after three minutes when Phil Foden saw his curling effort rebound off the post.

The next big chance fell to Raheem Sterling who broke into the box before being snuffed out, with Kalvin Phillips stinging the palms of Dominik Livaković with a well timed half-volley in the only openings of the first stanza.

0-0 at the break

Despite Croatia growing into the game at the start of the second-half, England were the ones who broke the deadlock as Raheem Sterling who slotted home after being played in by Kalvin Phillips.

Mason Mount went close to doubling their Three Lions’ lead but fired his free-kick just over the bar with Livaković beaten.

Zlatko Dalić made two attacking changes – with Josip Brekalo and Nikola Vlasić coming on – but neither impacted the game as England secured a crucial three points.