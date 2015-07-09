Sterling future remains uncertain ahead of Asia tour announcement

All eyes will be on Liverpool's squad announcement on Friday for their pre-season tour of Asia as Raheem Sterling's contract saga continues to rumble on.

The England international winger has been the subject of two rejected bids from Manchester City after talks over a new deal at Anfield collapsed.

Illness was given as the reason for Sterling's absence from training on Thursday for a second day running, shortly after agent Aidy Ward claimed there had been a "breakdown in trust" between the player and manager Brendan Rodgers.

A major indicator as to Sterling's future could be given when Liverpool's tour squad list is released on Friday.

Liverpool play four friendly fixtures in Asia before rounding off their trip with against HJK Helsinki in Finland.