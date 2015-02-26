Sterling hopeful of contract resolution

Sterling's current contract expires in 2017 and negotiations on a renewed deal have yet to reach a conclusion.

Manager Brendan Rodgers recently stressed that Liverpool had offered Sterling an "incredible deal", insisting the club would not pay "way, way above what a player is worth at a certain time of his career".

"I speak to my representative every day and he has told me to just concentrate on playing football and him and the club will deal with it; that is the most important thing," Sterling said.

"I am concentrating on winning games for Liverpool and hopefully it will be done soon.

"I don't think there is a better place for young lads than Liverpool at this moment in time. The manager has blooded a lot of young players like myself and Jordon [Ibe]. He puts you in at the deep end and it seems like at that moment you are ready.

"Every young player is getting a chance when they show they are working hard on the training pitch and that is credit to the manager for giving them the chance to shine at the highest level.

"I think my form has been a bit stop-start which I suppose is natural for a young player.

"If I want to get my game to the next level then I need to be consistent. That is something I am working on. I’ve got 10 goals but I could easily have had 15 if I had taken half of my chances.

"I am very critical of myself and always look at what I can improve on."