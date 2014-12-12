Sterling is not unsettled, insists boss Rodgers

Speculation in the British media has claimed that Liverpool offered to increase the winger's wages to £70,000 a week, a deal that is said to have been rejected.

Despite the uncertainty over the 20-year-old's future, manager Rodgers is adamant the England international remains fully focused and is confident an agreement will be reached.

"I think if you look at Raheem's performances that is what will do the talking," Rodgers said.

"I think you see at the moment he is very happy. He is at a club that he loves being at.

"He enjoys playing here. He has obviously been given an opportunity as a young player.

"It's between the club and his representatives to sort out a deal, but certainly there has been no unhappiness.

"I know Raheem very well and I see him training and playing. At this moment in time, you can he is happy so I am sure that will get sorted out in time."

Sterling has made 15 Premier League appearances this term, scoring three goals.