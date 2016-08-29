Sterling reveals Guardiola impact

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling lauded manager Pep Guardiola for his "massive help" in turning his form around.

The England international has been instrumental in helping City win their opening three Premier League games, including netting a brace in Sunday's 3-1 victory over West Ham.

While Guardiola has played down the influence he has had on the 21-year-old, Sterling revealed the former Barcelona coach was key.

"The manager's been in the game a long time, won stuff, worked with young players, worked with great players, and he knows how to get the best out of his players," he said.

"He's been a massive help. Not just for me, but the other players as well, the whole team.

"It's good to have a manager that not just talks to me, but makes the whole team feel really welcome, makes everyone feel they are all one, whether you are starting or not.

"Everyone's hungry, everyone's ready to run for him and play for him."

Sterling struggled to have an impact in his first season at City, but already has two goals and an assist in the league this campaign.

However, he denied an eagerness to prove his critics wrong was behind his improved form, having come under fire while playing for England at Euro 2016.

He added: "I didn't come into the season thinking 'I want to show everyone’, but rather just to concentrate on my football, that's the most important thing.

"People will talk and stuff like that, but the most important thing for me was to come in and do well under the new manager and impress here. I knew if I kept working hard, I would get my chances.

"I'm enjoying my football, I'm enjoying winning games and I'm working hard to continue doing that. This is the season you will see me working my hardest, that's for sure."