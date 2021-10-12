Steve Bruce takes Newcastle training as speculation continues

Steve Bruce took training on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty over his future as Newcastle manager.

The Magpies boss was pictured at the club’s training ground, apparently working as normal, despite considerable speculation he could soon be relieved of his duties by Newcastle’s new owners.

Bruce’s position has been unclear since a Saudi-backed consortium purchased the Premier League club from Mike Ashley last week.

🎥 Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi introduce themselves at the #NUFC training ground.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 11, 2021 See more

The 60-year-old is believed to have met Amanda Staveley, the public face of the incoming regime, when she and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi visited the Darsley Park training base on Monday.

The pair were pictured watching training and meeting some squad members. No photographs were released of them featuring Bruce.

Reports have suggested it is unlikely Bruce will still be in place for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham at St James’ Park. Bruce himself has already acknowledged the new owners could want to bring in their own manager.

Bruce has never won fans over at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The former Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa manager took charge at St James’ Park in July 2019. His appointment was unpopular at the time and he has never won fans over.

Last week 94.3 per cent of respondents to a Newcastle United Supporters Trust poll urged him to resign.

His side are currently 19th in the table after winning none of their opening seven games.

No decision on his future, however, has yet been communicated.