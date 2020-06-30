Steve McClaren will be attracted by Dundee United rebuild, says Adrian Bevington

Steve McClaren will be attracted to the chance to continue the rebuilding work at Dundee United, according to the former managing director of the England national teams.

Adrian Bevington, who worked closely with McClaren during his time as England manager, feels the 59-year-old would be an ideal candidate to improve the Scottish Championship winners.

United have held talks with McClaren and Scottish Football Association performance director Malky Mackay over their head coach role following the departure of Robbie Neilson to Hearts.

“It is an attractive proposition for Steve because you can build something there,” Bevington told BBC Scotland.

“It is an exciting time for Dundee United and it could be just the right move for Steve to bring players through, develop players. If people like Lawrence Shankland are going to be there next season, he will benefit from Steve’s coaching.

“It could be a mutually beneficial move for Steve and Dundee United. Steve has shown previously that he is prepared to travel – he has been to Germany and Holland – and Scottish football can be an attractive proposition.

“The experience he has would be advantageous to any club because he is well connected, he is a very respected coach.

“It is an opportunity to improve, rather than rebuild, your reputation. I could see him going in to Dundee United in the same way he went in to Twente Enschede, not one of the biggest clubs in Holland but still with a good pedigree and a rich history.”

Former Manchester United assistant manager McClaren won the League Cup and reached the UEFA Cup final as Middlesbrough boss before his spell in charge of his country ended when England failed to reach Euro 2008.

He led Twente to their only Dutch title two years later before spells at Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Twente again, Derby, Newcastle and QPR.