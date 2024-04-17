Steve McManaman exclusive: “Manchester City are just as strong as last year – the winners of their tie with Real Madrid should become European champions”

By Chris Flanagan
published

Having played for both Manchester City and Real Madrid, the former England international thinks City are big favourites going into tonight's second leg

Steve McManaman
McManaman was man of the match in FA Cup final and League Cup final wins for Liverpool in the 1990s (Image credit: PA)

Manchester City are chasing a second historic treble this season – and Steve McManaman believes they’re just as strong as last year.

City beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad last May on the way to winning the Champions League for the first time in their history, completing the treble after also bagging the Premier League and the FA Cup.

