Best players never to win the Champions League

By Ben Hayward
published

A look at the finest footballers in the men's game never to have won Europe's premier club competition...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Gianluigi Buffon in a match between AC Milan and Juventus in March 2011.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Gianluigi Buffon in a match between AC Milan and Juventus in March 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It did not used to be like this. Before the European Cup was revamped in the early 1990s and rebranded as the Champions League, it was arguably more difficult to win the old UEFA Cup.

Only the champions from each country went into the European Cup and with a knockout format all the way through, it was possible to win the competition without playing too many top teams.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1