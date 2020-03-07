Steven Ferguson excited to unleash Ross Stewart and Billy McKay on Rangers

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson is excited about their strike options ahead of the visit of Rangers after getting Ross Stewart back to complement Billy McKay.

McKay was named Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month on Friday after netting five goals in February.

Stewart’s comeback from a hamstring injury off the bench on Wednesday was one of the few positives of a 4-1 defeat by Motherwell.

Both strikers have netted 11 times this season and may fancy their chances against a Rangers team who have not kept a clean sheet on the road in domestic football since before Christmas.

Ferguson said: “We feel we’ve got four good strikers but Billy McKay has been the man, when we’ve had good results recently, that’s provided the goals for us.

“That’s why we were so desperate to have Billy at the football club and keep him at the football club.

“Ross Stewart without doubt brings something to our team. We can play in a different way, we can threaten in behind, he stands at 6ft 3in.

“Ross has worked extremely hard over the last 11-12 weeks to get himself back in a position to be fit and available for selection.

“But that’s not to rule out Oli Shaw, who we believe is a goalscorer, and Lee Erwin, who we believe is unbelievably talented as well.

“We have four options and we need to make sure we are aggressive enough at the top end of the pitch to feed those guys and see if we can get the goals needed to win a game.”