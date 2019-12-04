Steven Ferguson hails matchwinner Ross Stewart

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson paid tribute to two-goal hero Ross Stewart after the striker earned all three points against Hibernian.

The Staggies were 1-0 down at half time, but turned it around thanks to a brace from their top scorer.

Ferguson rates the 23-year-old highly, and says one of the few aspects missing from his game is belief.

“Ross is a real talent,” Ferguson said. “He is still a work in progress for us, and he works extremely hard to be fair to him. We’re a big believer that you get out what you put in, and Ross certainly puts a lot in.

“For him to get another couple of goals tonight is really good for the team because we win the game, but individually it’s obviously going to be really pleasing for Ross.

“It gives him a good figure for the goals that he’s scored, and it gives him the confidence again. We all believe how good he is, and he needs to start believing how good he is himself.”

Hibernian manager Jack Ross meanwhile was left ruing his side throwing away yet another lead.

The Hibees have dropped points in seven of their last 11 games from winning positions, and ended up on the losing side despite looking comfortable at the interval.

“We can’t hide away from the fact that we need to be better at winning games from winning positions,” Ross admitted.

“In my short time here we’ve had a couple of occasions where we’ve been in that position, last Saturday and tonight we were in good positions and we only took one point from six. We would have a good case as a club to say we could have taken six.

“The game is played with feet, but also a lot in the head, so you need to train that just as much as you do the other parts of it.

“Acknowledging you’ve got a problem is the first part, then the trickier part is rectifying it, but that’s what you’ve got to do.”