Steven Ferguson says Ross County are capable of cup success

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson insists there is no reason why history cannot repeat itself as the Staggies target another historic Hampden moment.

Jim McIntyre was in charge of the Dingwall outfit in 2016 when they stunned Hibernian in the League Cup final to lift their first ever major trophy.

And Ferguson is refusing to rule his side out of the chase for glory this year as they prepare to take on Partick Thistle in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup at Firhill.

However, he has told his team to take care of the Jags first before they start dreaming of a walk up the Hampden steps.

“We take one game at a time,” he told the club’s official website.

“I don’t think it harms us to look back at the club’s success in this competition a couple of years ago, but the guys know if they do want to go on to the next round it’s in their hands.

“Having won it a few seasons ago does show that it is achievable, but we can’t get in to that mindset at this stage.

“There are some brilliant teams still left in the competition and our focus is just trying to get to the next round.”

Thistle failed to beat County last term as Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell’s side clinched promotion back to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

But Ferguson – whose side have taken four points from the first six available on their return to the top flight – believes the Maryhill men will be a different proposition this term.

He said: “It’s going to be a tough challenge. Partick Thistle are a very different opposition to what we faced last year in the Championship. They have added quality in important areas.

“It’s not a game we have to motivate the guys for too much. Our boys know that getting through to the next round gets us a step closer to the final.

“We’ve said from day one that it’s a national cup competition and we want to go all the way if we can. We’re no different to any other club in that sense, you never enter anything to come second.

“League form counts for nothing in cup competitions. Yes, we’ve had a good start in the Premiership but that doesn’t mean we walk in to the game expecting to win it.

“The boys take nothing for granted. If we go in to the game with the right attitude and application, we’ll give ourselves every chance to progress.”