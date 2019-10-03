Steven Gerrard confident Rangers can cause Young Boys problems

Steven Gerrard is full of respect for Rangers’ Europa League opponents Young Boys but believes his team can cause the Swiss champions damage if they get things right on Thursday.

Rangers visit the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf hoping to maintain their perfect start to Group G but they will come up against a formidable Young Boys side who have not yet tasted defeat in the league this season.

Gerardo Seoane’s hosts finished 20 points clear of their nearest challengers as they stormed to the Swiss Super League title last campaign and Gerrard insists they deserve Rangers’ respect.

But he is also confident that if his players can deal with the artificial pitch and the atmosphere, they can make life difficult for the home side.

He said: “We come here with respect for this Young Boys team.

“I think to win this league domestically by 20 points, they’re obviously a good team.

“Yes, they’re a direct team but I think it would be a disrespect if you just said they’re direct because I think they play some nice football at the right times.

“They try to get the ball wide and cross early, they fill the box with big numbers and they’re a very positive team.

“I think they try and thrive off the 30-odd thousand that are in the stadium and try and play at a good speed.

“At the same time we believe if we can play to our level and cope with the pitch and cope with the supporters, we’ve got enough to try and hurt Young Boys as well.

“So we come here with confidence but with big respect.”