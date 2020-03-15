Steven Gerrard reveals the valuable advice Jurgen Klopp gave him before he became a manager

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jurgen Klopp advised him to "try things" and "make mistakes" when he began his coaching career.

The Liverpool legend took charge of the club's Under-17 side in 2017, before being appointed as Rangers' first-team manager the following year.

Gerrard was one of the world's best players during his peak, but he says that Klopp told him to start afresh once he moved into the dugout.

“The best thing I ever did was to go away from the cameras in the beginning," he said in an interview with UEFA's official website.

“I had a real honest and open conversation with Jurgen Klopp for a couple of hours and the advice he gave me was: ‘Don’t go into this as Steven Gerrard with the name on your back.

“Go back to the beginning and strip it back like a car. Get your pitch confidence and get used to tactics and different formations. Try things, make mistakes and get it horribly, wildly wrong.

“Experiment and do all these things away from the camera but before you test yourself in the Europa League, before you test yourself in front of thousands and thousands of fans – put yourself in a better position before you go in there.

“Because I’ve seen tons of footballers with their names on their backs go in there and it doesn’t work.’

“That was the best bit of advice. I don’t think I will ever get a better piece of advice than that. Strip it right back and go back to the beginning.

“I have made mistakes over the last couple of years as Rangers manager but the trick is to learn from them.

“But this is a job where it’s impossible not to make them because you’re up against so many other good coaches.”

