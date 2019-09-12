Steven Gerrard not happy with how Scotland handled Ryan Jack’s fitness

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused the Scotland coaching team of being “careless” with Ryan Jack’s fitness.

The Rangers midfielder aggravated an ongoing knee issue after joining up with the international squad last week.

Jack was ruled out of last Friday’s defeat by Russia before being sent back to his club ahead of Monday’s loss to Belgium.

Gerrard felt the 27-year-old had been overworked by the Scotland coaching staff after doing a double session two days after Rangers’ defeat by Celtic.

The former Aberdeen player is now a doubt for his club’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

Gerrard said: “Unfortunately he was asked to do an 11k session two days after an Old Firm, which made his knee flare up.

“So we have had to manage him, he has had to have a couple of procedures since.

“He did a light session with the physio today (Thursday) and we are hoping to get him into training tomorrow.

“I think it’s just careless. You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That’s the education I’ve had.”

Gerrard did not take up his frustration with national team manager Steve Clarke, who was one of the former Liverpool midfielder’s coaches at Anfield, leaving it instead to his fitness coach to speak to his Scotland counterpart.

The pair had a much publicised public fall-out earlier this year when Gerrard accused the then Kilmarnock manager of trying to get Jermain Defoe banned after Clarke highlighted what he claimed were inconsistencies in disciplinary action over simulation.

Gerrard added: “Ryan’s got a knee issue that he manages and he has done for a long time.

“The SFA are aware of that, their fitness coach is aware of that. I think everyone in Scotland watched the Old Firm and saw Ryan play 90 minutes.

“And then, 48 hours afterwards, he did a double session.”