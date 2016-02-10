Stevens leaves Hoffenheim on health grounds and retires

Huub Stevens has left his position as Hoffenheim head coach, citing medical issues which have forced his retirement.

The 62-year-old Dutchman only took the reins at the struggling Bundesliga outfit in October, but has been forced to bring a premature end to his tenure.

He leaves with the club seven points adrift of guaranteed safety and without a win in four matches.

Hoffenheim announced on Twitter: "Huub Stevens resigns as tsg head coach due to medical reasons and calls it a career. Get well soon, Huub!"

Stevens added: "I'm very sorry that I have to leave at this difficult and challenging time for the team and the club, but I think everybody understands that my health is the highest priority.

"I suffer from cardiac arrhythmia and probably have to undergo surgery in the near future."

Alfred Schreuder and Armin Reutershahn will be in charge for Saturday's trip to Werder Bremen.

Stevens oversaw just 10 matches as Hoffenheim boss, winning only one.