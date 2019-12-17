Stewart ready to fill Morelos void

Rangers forward Greg Stewart has declared himself ready to step in when his side begin their festive schedule without Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos will miss Friday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash against Hibernian after being sent off against Motherwell on Sunday.

Jermain Defoe is likely to step in but the versatile Stewart could be required at Easter Road and in subsequent games against Kilmarnock and Celtic as Steven Gerrard manages his squad.

Speaking on a squad visit to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, Stewart said: “I will always be ready when called upon. It’s a big squad and there’s a lot of places up for grabs.

“The boys have been playing well over the last few weeks, been unlucky in a few decisions that didn’t go our way.

“But we have three big games coming up before the winter break and hopefully I can contribute.”

Stewart believes Morelos will be as disappointed with himself as his team-mates are sad to lose him for the trip to Leith following his Fir Park red card, his first of the season.

The Colombian received a second yellow card after making a beeline for the Motherwell fans and making a gesture after putting the Gers two up.

“I think Alfredo will be a little bit disappointed with himself, that he has not run to the Rangers fans,” Stewart said.

“But your emotions are high. He has done what he does best, scores goals, and then obviously he did what he did. It’s a yellow card nowadays.

“We just need to move forward. I’m sure he will be disappointed and we as a team are disappointed because he is scoring lots of goals for us. But I am sure he will learn from that.”