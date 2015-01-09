Stielike wants to win the hearts of supporters

South Korea are aiming to rebound from a disappointing World Cup campaign last year in which they were eliminated from the group stages having taken just one point.

That poor showing led to the resignation of Hong Myung-bo and the subsequent appoint of Stielike in September.

The German now faces his biggest challenge since taking the role when South Korea contest Group A alongside hosts Australia, Kuwait and Oman at the Asian Cup.

And Stielike wants his team to put on a show for the fans back home, providing that is not at the expense of results.

"We want to bring this team not only to the TV at home, we want to bring this team into the heart," he said.

"You can only go into the heart with good football. This is what we want. We want to play good football, with good quality, but at the end we need good results."

Captain Ki Sung-yueng is aware that South Korea may not be considered favourites for the tournament, but the Swansea City midfielder believes the team have the capability to go the distance.

"I think everyone knows what we have to do in this competition and especially after the performance in the World Cup," he said. "We want to bring confidence in the team and show the Koreans we are able to become a champion in Asia.

"At the moment we can't say we are the best team in Asia, based on results.

"We've never won the Asian Cup. If we perform to 100 per cent of our ability we have enough to stay in the championship."

South Korea kick off their campaign against Oman on Saturday.