Still no Ben Chilwell or Mason Mount at England training

England’s preparations for the Euro 2020 clash with Germany continued without Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount on Saturday.

Having finished top of Group D, the Three Lions are preparing to take on Joachim Low’s side at Wembley in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The availability of Chilwell and Mount for that match is in doubt as the duo are due to be in isolation up to and including Monday after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19.

I’m absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight’s game. I’ll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I’m ready to go again when called upon. Come on @England!— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 22, 2021 See more

The Chelsea pair, who missed Tuesday’s win against the Czech Republic, continue to produce negative results but remained away from the group on Saturday morning, when 24 players trained at St George’s Park.

Harry Maguire trained indoors on Thursday after playing 90 minutes on his return from an ankle injury against the Czechs, but has now been back in the main session for two days.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin trained and is due to speak to the media on Saturday afternoon.