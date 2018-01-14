Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang must show he is committed to Borussia Dortmund if he wants to force his way back into the first team, says head coach Peter Stoger.

Aubameyang was left out of Dortmund's squad for Sunday's home clash with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, and his presence was missed as the game finished goalless.

The Gabon international was dropped by Stoger after missing a pre-match meeting on Saturday, a decision backed by goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Discussions between Dortmund and Aubameyang failed to clear prior to kick-off so the striker was forced to sit out their return to league action.

And Stoger has warned the 28-year-old he needs to improve his behaviour if he wants to be part of his squad going forward.

"We talked with Aubameyang today," Stoger told a post-match media conference.

"We explained to him what was going on and why we did [suspend him]. After his actions I felt that his focus wasn't completely on the match, which was extremely important for us.

"And for all the other players it is important too, to act carefully in this group. I told [Aubameyang] what he should have done and what was important for us to know about. But I also told him that he has the chance to show us that he is ready every single week."

And Aubameyang – who has been linked with a move to China and Arsenal during the transfer window – has been given a set of guidelines to follow to rebuild the trust at Signal Iduna Park.

Stoger added: "We told him that he has to follow certain rules.

"This time it wasn't just a little thing. It was an important talk for us. His actions were an important factor for the whole group.

"That's why we didn't put him in the squad for this match.

"We expect him to be at training tomorrow [Monday]. Aubameyang is doing well in training, he has fun and has the motivation and we hope that the problems will be fixed."