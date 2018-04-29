Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification

Peter Stoger remains confident Borussia Dortmund will qualify for the Champions League, despite another frustrating result away from home.

Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with Stoger's men now winless in six matches on the road in all competitions.

But the coach had no complaints about his side's performance, noting the outstanding display of Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, who made five saves, as Dortmund edged closer to a top-four finish.

"We played the game as we wanted, but the opposition goalkeeper just had a really good day," Stoger told Sky. "That leads to a result like this.

"I am very happy with how we played. If you consider how strong Bremen are at home and how we played, that was really good. Of course, we would still prefer a better result.

"We still need a victory for Champions League qualification. We'll get that."

What an exciting finish. Almost took home 3 points but it's a draw today at April 29, 2018

Dortmund have two Bundesliga games remaining this term, at home to Mainz and away to fourth-placed Hoffenheim.