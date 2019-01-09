Stoke City appoint Luton's Jones as manager

Stoke City have appointed Nathan Jones as the club's new manager after the sacking of Gary Rowett.

Jones has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium after Stoke agreed a compensation package with Luton Town.

Rowett was sacked on Tuesday after just eight months in charge, leaving them 14th in the Championship and eight points outside the play-offs. His last game in charge was a 1-1 FA Cup draw at League One Shrewsbury.

A joint statement from Stoke chairman Peter Coates and his son, vice-chairman John Coates, said: "Nathan is an incredibly driven and passionate individual and we are delighted to have secured his services for Stoke City."

Nathan Jones is the new manager of Stoke City, the Club are delighted to confirm.



Read more https://t.co/MKrUKTByrq#SCFCpic.twitter.com/ZAWuF2iNqN— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 9, 2019

Jones took over at Luton in January 2016 and guided them into the play-offs in his first full season, achieving automatic promotion in 2017-18.

He departs the Hatters having led them to second in the League One table, with the Hatters unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the competition.