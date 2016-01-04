Stoke confirm Cameron appeal

Stoke City have confirmed they will appeal Geoff Cameron's red card in the 2-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday.

The United States international was sent off with seven minutes to go at The Hawthorns after pushing Claudio Yacob in the back of the neck.

Referee Lee Mason deemed it an offence worthy of dismissal and West Brom capitalised on their man advantage by claiming all three points through Jonny Evans in stoppage time.

A post on Stoke's official Twitter page revealed they would be launching an appeal, an outcome hinted at by boss Mark Hughes after the game.

"We'll have a look at that and decide whether or not to appeal, but I think it’s likely," Hughes said.

"It was unfortunate. I thought Geoff has reacted to a late challenge on a leg he injured in the first half. It is understandable to a certain extent.

"We weren't too happy with the reaction of the lad Yacob, to be perfectly honest.

"I thought he has gone down with the intention of maybe getting Geoff sent off and unfortunately for us that’s what he's able to do."