Stoke confirm Jones interest

Stoke City are interested in Manchester United defender Phil Jones as assistant Mark Bowen said "something may happen".

Jones, 24, has been riddled by injuries throughout his career and appears set for a battle to earn a regular place at United.

Mark Hughes is believed to be keen to bring Jones to the club and Bowen confirmed there was a level of interest.

"I remember Sam Allardyce talking about him when he broke through and said he was the new Duncan Edwards," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"He did well as a youngster, got the big move, but it hasn't worked out for him there. I don't know how close we are or how far down the line it's gone.

"He's played the majority of his career at centre half, but in his younger days he went into midfield as well.

"I don't know what's gone wrong, but he's gone from even a player Fergie [Alex Ferguson] was talking about as being someone who could have been one of the greats.

"But we have a bit of reputation for bringing players like that into this set up and then thriving. Fingers crossed, something may happen."

Jones managed just 10 Premier League appearances last season and was left out of the squad for United's two opening wins of this campaign.