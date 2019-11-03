Stoke look to move on as they welcome West Brom

Stoke will hope to draw a line under the Nathan Jones era as they host West Brom on Monday.

Jones was sacked by the Sky Bet Championship bottom side on Monday after a disappointing 10 months in charge.

The former Luton boss left the Potters five points adrift of safety after collecting just eight points from 14 games this term.

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy have been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs until a replacement is appointed.

The club have already seen Preston boss Alex Neil decide to stay where he is.

Their immediate on-field task is not a straightforward as they take on a Baggies side hoping to move into the top two with a victory.

Captain Ryan Shawcross, who has not yet played this season due to injury, told the club’s website, www.stokecityfc.com: “A lot of work has gone on at the training ground so now it’s up to the lads to go out on the pitch and, with the fans behind us, we’ll hopefully get a win.

“The fans have been great in the situation. Many other fans at other clubs would have turned but they’ve been right behind us even when the results and performances haven’t been there.”

West Brom are hoping to get back to winning ways after draws in their last two outings.

Manager Slaven Bilic told the club’s website, www.wba.co.uk: “Everybody is surprised with Stoke’s league position. They are surprised and we are all surprised.

“I haven’t come across anyone who is a little bit thinking that it is going to be an easy game.”