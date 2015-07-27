Stoke sign free agent Afellay

Stoke City have announced the signing of Netherlands international Ibrahim Afellay on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old winger had been searching for a new club since his release by Barcelona at the end of last season.

"It's no secret that Ibrahim was wanted by a number of clubs and we are understandably delighted that he has chosen to join us," said Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes.

"He's clearly excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League and the fact that he knows so many players who are already at the club will no doubt help him settle into his new surroundings."

Afellay, who has 50 international caps to his name, arrived at Camp Nou from PSV in 2011 but never managed to become a regular part of the first-team set-up.

In fact, Afellay's last start for Barca in any competition came back in 2012 and he has subsequently spent loan spells at both Schalke and Olympiacos.

Afellay becomes Stoke's eighth close-season signing following the acquisitions of Phillip Wollscheid, Jakob Haugaard, Joselu, Marco van Ginkel (loan), Glen Johnson, Shay Given and Moha.

The move sees Afellay link up with former Barca colleagues Moha, Marc Muniesa and Bojan Krkic.